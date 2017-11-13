Whether your Texas lineage goes back to an Austin colonist or an even earlier pioneer, or you are just interested in colorful Texas history, join genealogy researcher Lynna Kay Shuffield for an entertaining look at Texas genealogy. Shuffield will review tips to help you trace your family roots to historic Texas. You do not need to be an avid genealogy researcher to enjoy this program. Monday, November 13, 2017 – 6:30 PM Members $12, Tickets $18 GET TICKETS HERE

Bring the Bling

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

9 am to noon

Spend the morning socializing with friends and seeing all the new trends in holiday decorating. You’ll visit demonstration sessions, enjoy light bites and leave with exciting ideas for new holiday traditions.

GET TICKETS HERE

Jingle, Jingle Mix and Mingle Happy Hour & Auction Close

Thursday, November 16, 2017

5:30 pm to 8:30 pm

We’ll wrap up the auction week with the always fun-filled happy hour, an evening of cocktails, tree viewing, on-line bidding and a fabulous bid board. You won’t want to miss it!

GET TICKETS HERE