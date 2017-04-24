One of the driving forces of Darwinian evolution is reproduction in all its forms. In this presentation, paleontologist James Washington will focus on the myriad of methods used to continue species by passing on genetic material from one generation to the next. You will learn of various pressures of sexual selection among animal classes, including courting and mating. Many examples will come from the HMNS paleontology collection.

James Washington is staff trainer at the Museum. His areas of expertise are geology and paleontology.

Tuesday, April 25, 2017 – 6:30 PM

Members $12, Tickets $18

Amazon Adventure 3D tells the epic, true story of Henry Bates, the son of a sock maker, who risked his life in the perilous Amazon in the 1850's and discovered the "beautiful proof" for the greatest explanation ever put forward for the development of life on earth. As in any great detective story, audiences will experience, in our immersive giant screen theatre, the compelling clues Bates unearths in his major discovery of the phenomenon of mimicry, whereby certain animals adopt the look of others that helps them deceive predators and gain an advantage to survive. Little known to the public Bates made other crucial contributions to biology: identifying 8,000 species new to science. Adapting remarkably well to the extremely challenging surroundings Bates also ventured further up the Amazon with his pet monkey and guitar, and formed close relationships with the native tribes, speaking 10 of their languages and adopting their hunting and living ways in his own battle to survive.

