The Winter Solstice And The Rise Of Kukulkan

Published by on in Archaeology

 

In celebration of the official start of winter today, we proudly present our humble thoughts on the importance of the Sun’s path through the sky as perceived by different cultures around the world. Although it barely seems worth mentioning today, in the past, solar events like the winter solstice were cause for great celebration, and even anticipation.

If you are interested in learning more about the celestial world above, and indeed all around us, come visit the Burke Baker Planetarium for an awesome show, or check out the George Observatory on the weekends, where docents will be your guides to the sky.

 

Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterPin on Pinterest0Share on Google+0
This entry was posted in Archaeology, Astronomy, Science and tagged , , , , , , , by Chris. Bookmark the permalink.

About Chris

Adventure is my middle name. Well… actually it’s French. Literally, it’s Christopher French Wells. But the spirit of adventure lives in me, and has always inspired me to go out and seek new experiences. I’ve traveled to Europe, Mexico and South America, as well as few places in the U.S. I’ve seen different places with different cultures, learned some things about humanity and about myself in particular. My goal is to lend my unique perspective, carved out of my own triumphs and tragedies, fears and fancies encountered during my years of college and international travel, to the other great voices of this blog. Hopefully to the enjoyment of our readers…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *