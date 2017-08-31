Hurricane Harvey Update

August 31, 2017
23 Views
Be the first to Comment

 

This week the community that we are so proud to be a part of has suffered a devastating loss. In the midst of that suffering, many of you reached out to see how the museum was faring and if the collections were safe. We could not be more humbled, grateful and proud that you consider us to be a part of your family. We are here for you. HMNS will reopen tomorrow, Friday, September 1 and resume normal operating hours.

We were extremely fortunate that the museum did not suffer damage. Our collections are safe and our dinosaurs are still standing. We had dedicated staff and security who stayed through the entire storm to ensure the safety of our facility, collections and animals.

HMNS was built on a mission to enhance the community’s delight of natural science. Our staff and volunteers are working to make a difference and continue to serve as a resource of science education. Our efforts currently include:

  • Outreach programs to families in local shelters
  • Daily educational videos on Facebook live and Youtube at 10 a.m.
  • “No supplies necessary” activities for kids on our blog
  • Donation drop-off for new and gently used school and art supplies benefiting Houston area teachers who have been affected by the flooding
  • Onsite mobile blood drive starting at 8:30 a.m. Friday, September 1 with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center

We are proud to be a part of efforts to restore our community. Our hearts and minds are with the people who have been affected by the flooding across Houston and the Texas coast. We are all in this together.

Sincerely and with gratitude,

The HMNS Family

Chris
Authored By Chris Wells

Adventure is my middle name. Well… actually it’s French. Literally, it’s Christopher French Wells. But the spirit of adventure lives in me, and has always inspired me to go out and seek new experiences. I’ve traveled to Europe, Mexico and South America, as well as few places in the U.S. I’ve seen different places with different cultures, learned some things about humanity and about myself in particular. My goal is to lend my unique perspective, carved out of my own triumphs and tragedies, fears and fancies encountered during my years of college and international travel, to the other great voices of this blog. Hopefully to the enjoyment of our readers…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Become An HMNS Member

With a membership level for everyone; Don't just read about it, see it.

View All Membership Levels
Become A Member Support The Museum + Benefits Vist HMNS.org
Editor's Picks Hurricane Harvey Update How long could YOU Survive in the CBC?? Creature Feature: Yellow Tiger Longwing 5 Of The Most Magical Objects at HMNS We Don’t Mean To Bug You, But We Have To Tell You About Our Awesome Entomology Collection! My Favorite Part About Camp!
Follow And Subscribe
Previous Post Who Wants S’more Ways To Make S'more Delicious S'mores?

Equally Interesting Posts

Hurricane Harvey Update

        This week the community that we are so proud to be a part of has suffered a devastating loss. In the midst of that suffering, many of you reached out to see how the museum was faring and if the collections were safe. We could not be more humbled, grateful and […]

How long could YOU Survive in the CBC??

      Imagine a strange post-apocalyptic scenario in which you somehow became trapped in the Cockrell Butterfly Center alone, with no food or provisions. Pretty weird thing to imagine right? Well, it could happen! Many people come to the CBC to watch the graceful butterflies flit through the trees, but don’t actually realize that it is […]

Creature Feature: Yellow Tiger Longwing

  The Cockrell Butterfly Center at HMNS is one of the most unique locations in Houston. Among the over 1,500 butterfly species you spy as you wander through our enchanting rainforest conservatory, is the beautiful Yellow Tiger Longwing, Heliconius ismenius. This stunner of a specimen gets it’s name from—you guessed it—it’s beautiful striped markings, which are […]

Are You “Down” To Talk About T. rex Feathers? Our Very Own Specimen Has Some Input To Give

  The controversy about whether famous dinosaurs had feathers has been raging for a while now. We’ve known that some dinosaurs had feathers ever since Archaeopteryx was discovered in 1861, but more recent discoveries of the presence of feather-like structures on larger dinosaurs ( like Lane the Triceratops here at HMNS) that are more distantly related to […]

5 Of The Most Magical Objects at HMNS

This weeks entry in our “5 Most Magical…” series will discuss our cippus displayed in the Hall of Ancient Egypt. A cippus is essentially a magical amulet designed to protect Egyptian households from either negative spiritual influences or real-world perils such as scorpion stings and snake bites. The two figures seen at the front are […]

We Don’t Mean To Bug You, But We Have To Tell You About Our Awesome Entomology Collection!

How many of you readers collect something, whether coins, stamps, statues of elephants, vintage firearms, beanie babies (we’re dating ourselves!), shot glasses from places you’ve visited, etc.? Humans seem to have a predilection for collecting things. Some of these collections seem random, or nostalgic, or even silly – but in the case of museums, a […]

HMNS at Hermann Park

5555 Hermann Park Dr.
Houston,Texas 77030
(713) 639-4629

Get Directions Offering varies by location
HMNS at Sugar Land

13016 University Blvd.
Sugar Land, Texas 77479
(281) 313-2277

Get Directions Offering varies by location
George Observatory

21901 FM 762 Rd.
Needville, Texas 77461
(281) 242-3055

Hours
Tuesday - Saturday By Reservation
Saturdays 3:00PM - 10:00PM
Saturdays (DST) 3:00PM - 11:00PM
DST = Daylight Savings Time.
Please call for holiday hours. Entry to Brazos Bend State Park ends at 9:30 p.m. daily
Get Directions Offering varies by location

Stay in the know. Join our mailing list.

HMNS City Pass