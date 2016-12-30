Adventures In Atl Atl Throwing!

Everyone knows about the bow and arrow, the sling shot, and the spear, but most people have never heard of an atl atl. For thousands of years, going all the way back to the Pleistocene, this was our ancestors weapon of choice when hunting large game. So let’s see how easy these things are to use, and if I could be an effective hunter in a post-apocalyptic wold where human kind must survive with Stone Age technology.

By the way, if you are interested in learning more about these and other paleo-weapons, check out our Hall of Paleontology, where we have an epic hunting scene featuring human skeletons surrounding and shooting spears at a giant mastodon skeleton!